ALBION — Orleans County sheriff’s officials are asking residents to be vigilant after a string of burglaries to houses in Clarendon and Murray.
Chief Deputy Rob Riemer said there have been at least four burglaries to houses, with the suspects targeting houses that are or appear vacant.
The thieves are stripping houses of copper wires and plumbing, he said.
The burglaries have happened during the past two weeks.
Police are reminding people to lock their houses and make sure windows are secure.
Anyone with information or if anyone sees suspicious activity, call the dispatch center at (585) 589-5278 or 911.