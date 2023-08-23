ALABAMA — The Genesee County Highway Department said today that Lewiston Road between Route 63 and Knowlesville Road will be closed starting Monday.
The road will be closed to all traffic for about eight weeks to for a culvert replacement project.
“The culvert replacement project is an essential infrastructure improvement aimed at enhancing the safety and functionality of Lewiston Road,” the county said in a press release. “The existing culvert will be replaced with a new culvert pipe to improve water flow under Lewiston Road and ensure the long-term sustainability of the roadway.”