BATAVIA — A portion of Richmond Avenue will be closed to all through traffic starting Thursday.
Richmond Avenue will be closed between Union Street and Vernon Avenue, city officials said in a news release. The closure will extend through late afternoon Friday.
Crews will be milling and resurfacing damaged pavement. Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes and advised to expect delays.
The work is weather dependent and subject to rescheduling if it rains.
Contact the Bureau of Maintenance at (585) 345-6400 opt. 1 and ask to speak to the Streets Supervisor or Superintendent for more information.