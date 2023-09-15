PERRY — The Perry Central School District Board of Education will get a look at the Senior High School building and the Elementary-Junior High School over the next couple of months when they tour the former Sept. 25 and the latter Oct. 10.
Both walk-throughs will begin at 5:15 p.m. Both are open to the public,
“The Board of Education conducts a visual assessment of its facilities every year,” said Perry Superintendent Daryl McLaughlin. “The board is able to ask its administrative team questions regarding its facilities and programmatic implications. There is no specific agenda for the walk-throughs.”
The district is currently engaged in a capital project. Substantial completion of phase 1 is expected in December, McLaughlin said.
“The district is not considering an additional capital project authorization at this time, the superintendent said. “The board will convene to its regularly scheduled meeting upon completion of the walk-through.”
The district submitted its last Building Condition Survey (BCS) in October 2020. The walkthroughs are separate from the required Building Condition Survey.
In December 2021, voters approved a $9.35 million capital project, with improvements at both the Senior High School and Elementary/Junior High School.
Major portions of the project were to include:
n Window replacements in the Elementary/Junior High School;
n Replacement of legacy heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls in both district buildings;
n Addition of a new five-pad tennis court at the Elementary/Junior High School.
The village of Perry has razed the tennis courts in the village park, McLaughlin said. The district has arranged an intermunicipal agreement with the village to use its courts.
n Replacement of the southern playground at the Elementary/Junior High School;
n Installing new high-efficiency boilers and pumps in the Senior High School;
n Replacement of the water main from the street to the Senior High School;
n Full-depth reconstruction of the Senior High School access roads, entryways, and parking lots;
n Track cleaning and resurfacing; and
n Replacement of the carpet at the athletic complex.