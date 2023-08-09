PERRY — A meeting tonight will detail potential projects for the village’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The project’s Local Planning Committee has received more than 20 applications for DRI funding since its last meeting in June.
Residents and officials will meet 6 to 8 p.m. at the Masonic Temple on 21 North Main St. The LPC will review and discuss the proposals, along with how well they align with DRI goals and initiatives.
A public comment meeting will also be conducted afterward.
“The Village and the LPC look forward to the presentation and discussion by the consultants Wednesday regarding the project proposals received,” said Mayor Rick Hauser. “All the work of the past three years has gotten us to this point —I know I’m eager to review, learn more, and see how to help move viable projects forward in preparation for submission to the state for review later this year.”
The village was awarded $10 million in state DRI funding this past February. It’s designed to boost downtown revitalization and economic development.
The LPC will help prioritize project applications and send them to Albany, along with making the final selections of which projects will receive funding.
The area outlined in the village’s DRI application includes most of Main Street, along with portions of Federal, Center and Leicester streets and the Silver Lake Outlet as it exits the village.
Perry was among three villages in the GLOW region to receive funding during the Feb. 14 DRI announcement. The villages of Geneseo and Medina are also set to each receive a $4.5 million New York Forward grant.
The city of Batavia received its own $10 million in DRI funding in 2018 and some of the projects are now seeing fruition.