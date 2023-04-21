YORKSHIRE — Pioneer Central School is in a lockout today after a threat.
The threat called into Pioneer Middle School about 7:42 a.m. Friday, said Superintendent Nicholas J. Silvaroli in a robocall call to district parents. Safety protocols including the lockout were enacted immediately.
“All statements or actions that suggest a threat to the safety and security of our schools are taken seriously,” Silvaroli said.
The district’s School Resource Officers and law enforcement agencies were immediately notified as all buildings district wide were placed into lockout. All students have been brought inside the schools and the exterior doors and windows of all buildings are secured.
A preliminary police investigation has not identified an actual threat, but out of an abundance of caution additional law enforcement personnel have been deployed to secure all of the district’s buildings, Silvaroli said.
“We will remain in district wide lockout for the balance of the school day but will otherwise follow normal operations, so please anticipate a regular dismissal and we will also be holding all after-school activities and inter-scholastic sports as scheduled,” he said. “We recognize the importance of communication regarding incidents to our school community and strive to get communication out in a quick and responsible manner. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.”
The lockout comes one day after schools in Genesee County went into lockout after a threat which was later determined to be false. A juvenile was being interviewed Thursday in connection with the incident.