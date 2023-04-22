Pioneer schools spend Friday in lockout

YORKSHIRE — Pioneer Central School spent Friday in lockout after a threat.
The threat called into Pioneer Middle School about 7:42 a.m. Friday, said Superintendent Nicholas J. Silvaroli in a robocall call to district parents. Safety protocols including the lockout were enacted immediately.
“All statements or actions that suggest a threat to the safety and security of our schools are taken seriously,” Silvaroli said.
The district’s school resource officers and law enforcement agencies were immediately notified as all district buildings were placed into lockout. All students were brought inside school buildings the exterior doors and windows of all buildings were secured.
A preliminary police investigation did not identify an actual threat, but out of an abundance of caution additional law enforcement personnel were deployed to secure all of the district’s buildings, Silvaroli said.
“We will remain in district wide lockout for the balance of the school day but will otherwise follow normal operations, so please anticipate a regular dismissal and we will also be holding all after-school activities and inter-scholastic sports as scheduled,” he said. “We recognize the importance of communication regarding incidents to our school community and strive to get communication out in a quick and responsible manner. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.”
The lockout came one day after schools in Genesee County went into lockout after a threat which was later determined to be false. A juvenile was being interviewed Thursday in connection with the incident.
Numerous school districts statewide have received threats and “swatting” attempts over the few months. “Swatting” occurs when a person communicates a threat against a person or entity in an attempt to generate a police response.