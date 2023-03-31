BATAVIA — City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a credit card theft March 24 at United Memorial Medical Center.
The victim’s stolen credit card was used shortly thereafter at the Target store on Veterans Memorial Drive, police said. The two people who allegedly used the credit card were photographed leaving the store.
Those with information leading to the identification of the duo are asked to contact Officer Andrew Mruczek at (585)345-6350 or leave a tip at https://crimewatch.net/us/ny/genesee/batavia-pd/submit-tip.