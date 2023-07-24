BATAVIA — City police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed Key Bank this morning.
The robbery occurred about 9:35 a.m. Monday at Key Bank on Main Street, police said. The suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash.
He arrived and left on a black colored bicycle last seen heading west on Main Street.
The suspect is a balding black male wearing a black T-Shirt, gray shorts, black socks, and no shoes.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, they are asked to contact Batavia Police Department Det. Jason Ivison at (585) 345-6312.