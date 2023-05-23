BATAVIA — The second annual flag commemoration ceremony for deceased members from the Batavia Police Department will take place 1 p.m. May 31 at the gravesite of Officer (ret.) Andrew McCulley in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Flags will once again be installed in metal flag holders at nearly 50 graves at various cemeteries across Genesee County and plaques were affixed to deceased officers interred in the Monsignor Schwartz Mausoleum.
“We welcome all family, friends and retirees to join us for this solemn remembrance. Anyone wishing to attend should assemble by the Kelly Mousoleum at 12:30 p.m. as the procession will begin to the gravesite at 12:50 p.m. The flag and metal flag holders were produced and donated by H.E. Turner & Co., Inc. Funeral Home in Batavia.