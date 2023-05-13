BATAVIA — A free anti-rabies immunization clinic will be offered Thursday by the Genesee County Health Department.
The session will take place 4 to 6:30 p.m at the Genesee County Fairgrounds on 5056 East Main St. There is no charge for the vaccine, but voluntary donations are accepted.
“Rabies continues to be a public health issue in Genesee County,” said Public Health Director Paul Pettit of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments in a news release. “We urge pet owners to take this opportunity to ensure their pets are protected against rabies.”
Animals must be at least 3 months old. Each animal must be leashed or crated and accompanied by an adult who can control the animal at all times.
There is a limit of four pets per vehicle.
To save time, check https://gohealthny.org/ to fill out a registration form in advance, organizers said in a news release. Those participating are asked to print out two copies for each pet to be vaccinated and bring the copies to the clinic.
Other upcoming rabies vaccination clinics will include:
n Genesee County Fairgrounds — 4 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10; 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12.
n Orleans County Fairgrounds — 4 to 6:30 p.m. June 6; 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26; and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21.
The Orleans County Fairgrounds are located at 12690 State Route 31 in Albion.
For more information on GO Health’s programs and services, visit GOHealthNY.org.
Those interested may also contact (585) 344-2580 ext. 5555 or Health@co.genesee.ny.us in Genesee County; and (585) 589-3278 or OCPublicHealth@orleanscountyny.gov.