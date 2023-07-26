BATAVIA — Genesee County has been identified Genesee County as having a high average indoor radon screening level.
GO Health encourages residents to test for radon when buying a home; doing a major renovation; every two years if there is a mitigation system installed; or every five years.
Those interested can purchase a short-term radon test kit from area hardware stores or through a radon-testing laboratory.
A limited supply of radon test kits are also available for Genesee County residents this week at the Genesee County Fair from noon to 7 p.m. through Saturday.
People can stop by and ask for a free kit.
“Radon can enter your home through cracks in the foundation, cracks in basement walls, holes, joints, dirt floors, sump pump holes, suspended floors and in the well-water supply,” said Environmental Health Director Darren Brodie of the Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments in a news release.. “Any house that has contact to the ground has the potential for radon to enter the home.”
Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is released in rock, soil and water. It has no smell, taste or color and kills more than 21,000 people annually.
For more information on radon or other GO Health programs and services, people may, visit GOHealthNY.org.