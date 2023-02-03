Region braces for big chill

BATAVIA — Dangerously frigid temperatures are fact of winter life in Western New York.
They’re set to arrive again today and residents are reminded to be careful amid the deep freeze. Wind chill advisories are effect into Saturday morning across the GLOW region.
Bitter cold temperatures and gusty winds will result in very cold wind chills, the National Weather Service said, and bring an increased risk of frostbite or hypothermia.
Separate advisories have been issued that include Genesee and Orleans and Livingston and Wyoming counties. The advisories will be in effect from 4 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 degrees below zero are forecast for Genesee, Orleans, Niagara, Monroe, Erie, Wayne, northern Cayuga and Chautauqua counties.
In Livingston and Wyoming counties, wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero are expected. The advisory also includes Ontario, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The coldest wind chills are expected to be tonight into early Saturday morning, with overnight lows dipping below zero in some areas before slowly warming through Saturday morning.
This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors, the Weather Service said. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder.
The best way to avoid frostbite is to stay inside, while drinking lots of fluids to increase the volume of your body’s blood. Frostbite is more likely to affect individuals with poor circulation or who are not properly dressed for the weather, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some signs of frostbite are numbness, skin discoloration (grey, white, blue, or yellow), and waxy skin texture.
Until you can get indoors, don’t massage or rub frostbitten areas, drink warm liquids, put on extra layers, and remove anything tight such as rings and watches.
Indoor first aid requires the victim getting in a warm (not hot) bath and using warm towels to wrap the face and ears. Any contact with hot items, like heating pads or other heaters, could burn the victim before feeling returns.
Frostbitten skin can often cause blistering and swelling. If the blisters become blue or grey and the skin is alarmingly swollen or numb, get the victim to a hospital immediately.
Hypothermia, a condition marked by a dangerously low body temperature, is another serious cold-weather threat.
Individuals at increased risk for hypothermia include older adults with insufficient heat, clothing or food; babies sleeping in cold rooms; people who are outdoors for extended periods of time such as the homeless, hikers or hunters; and people who are drinking alcohol or using drugs, according to the CDC.
Signs of hypothermia include confusion, dizziness, poor coordination, severe shivering, exhaustion, and drowsiness. Contact emergency medical assistance immediately if a person’s body temperature drops below 95 degrees.
For immediate hypothermia care, remove the person’s wet clothing, wrap them in warm blankets, and provide warm (non-alcoholic and non-caffeinated) beverages until medical assistance arrives.
Make sure to dress properly if you are planning to be outdoors during this time. If you’ll be going outside, stay bundled up in layers of clothing, a hat, gloves, and insulated boots — preferably waterproof. Mittens are known to be better than gloves, but the goal is to be as covered up as possible.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office has also issued advice for the freezing temperatures.
Water pipes
Area residents can avoid the mess and aggravation of frozen water pipes and protect their living spaces by following these steps:
n When it’s cold, let cold and hot water trickle at night from a faucet on an outside wall. Open cabinet doors to allow more heat to get to un-insulated pipes under a sink or appliance near an outer wall.
Make sure heat is left on and set no lower than 55 degrees.
n If you plan to be away, have someone check your house daily to make sure the heat is still on to prevent freezing, or drain and shut off the water system, except for indoor sprinkler systems.
n If pipes freeze, make sure you and your family know how to shut off the water in case pipes burst. Stopping the water flow minimizes damage to your home.
n Never try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or torch.
n Always be careful of the potential for electric shock in and around standing water.
n Call a plumber and contact your insurance agent.
Home heating appliances
Proper maintenance and an annual inspection of heat pumps, furnaces, space heaters, wood and coal stoves, fireplaces, chimneys, and chimney connections by qualified specialists can prevent fires and save lives.
Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for installation, venting, fueling, maintenance and repair. Review the owner’s manual to make sure you remember the operating and safety features.
n Space Heaters — Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture, window treatments, bedding, clothing, rugs, and other combustibles. Avoid the use of extension cords with electric heaters. Always turn off space heaters before leaving the room or going to bed.
n Fuel Burning Appliances — Inspect the shutoff mechanism and wick for proper operation. Fill the tank with fresh fuel. Let the heater cool down before refueling. Adding fuel to a hot heater can start a dangerous fire.
n Wood Burning Appliances and Fireplaces — Do not burn trash in the wood stove or fireplace. Burn only well-seasoned hardwoods.
Be sure the fire you build fits your fireplace or stove, don’t overload it. Be sure wood stoves are installed at least 36 inches away from the wall. Keep combustible materials well away from the fireplace, stove and chimney.
Keep the area around them clean. Always use a fireplace screen to prevent sparks from leaving the fireplace and starting a fire. Never leave a fire unattended.
n Chimneys — Creosote accumulation is the leading cause of chimney fires. A chimney that is dirty, blocked or is in disrepair can inhibit proper venting of smoke up the flue and can also cause a chimney fire. Nearly all residential fires originating in the chimney are preventable. An annual chimney inspection by a qualified chimney sweep can prevent fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.
n Ashes — Keep wood stoves and fireplaces free of excess ash buildup. Excessive ash buildup prevents good circulation of air needed for combustion. When removing ashes, use a metal container with a tight-fitting cover. Always place ashes in an outside location away from structures. Ashes that seem cool may contain a smoldering charcoal that can start a fire.
Home heating safety
n Make sure chimneys and vents are checked for blockages, corrosion, and loose connections.
n Open flues completely when fireplaces are in use.
n Use proper fuel in space heaters.
n Never burn charcoal or a barbecue grill inside a home or enclosed space.
n Never use portable fuel-burning camping equipment inside a home, garage, or vehicle
n Never leave a car running in an attached garage, even with the garage door open.
n Never operate unvented fuel-burning appliances in any room where people are sleeping.
n Never use the kitchen stove for heating a house.
n Never run a gas-powered generator in a garage, basement, or near any overhang on the home. Keep it at a distance.