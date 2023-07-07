BATAVIA — A long-awaited renovation project is spurring some temporary changes at the City of Batavia Fire Station.
Construction began this week and is expected to take several months, said Chief Joshua Graham in a news release. That will cause some potential issues for visitors.
The building’s main entrance will be blocked at times, he said. Visitors are asked to used the building’s rear door — no doorbell is present but people can call (585) 345-6375 if they need to be let inside.
The work will also include replacement of the facility’s concrete apron. Fire vehicles will need to exit from the back of the building while work is underway, so people are instructed not to park anywhere near the rear bay doors.
The retired flag dropbox has been temporarily moved to the rear of the station. It is still accessible to the public.
The fire station was built in 1977. Much of facility has remained as originally constructed.
The renovation project will include restroom and locker room improvements; fire suppression and fire alarm system work; a new generator and hot water tank improvements.
The work is part of a $1.89 million project which will also include improvements at the city’s Bureau of Maintenance. The fire station is located at 18 Evans St.