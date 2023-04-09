Affordable Connectivity Program aids internet access
Program provides financial assistance to eligible households for internet services
GENESEO – Livingston County officials are urging residents to check their eligibility and sign-up for the Affordable Connectivity Program to potentially lower their monthly internet bill.
Residents in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties are also eligible to participate in the program if they meet qualifications.
The program, which is sponsored by the Federal Communications Commission, is designed to help ensure that households can afford the broadband services they need for work, school, healthcare, entertainment and more and provides an array of benefits for those who qualify.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and funds a one-time $100 discount toward the purchase of a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if buyers contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if its household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
n Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
n Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program;
n Participates in one of these assistance programs:
n Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools.
n SNAP
n Medicaid
n Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program (Section 8 Vouchers)
n Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA)/202/811
n Public Housing
n Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
n WIC
n Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits
n or Lifeline
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households.