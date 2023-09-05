BATAVIA — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 or information leading to the arrest of Nathan L. Royse.
Royse, 31, of Batavia is on parole for second-degree burglary, city police said. He’s wanted on an active parole warrant for absconding, along with a third-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge from the city of Batavia.
He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Royse is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 229 pounds.
Royse had previously served six years at Wyoming Correctional Facility after being convicted in 2015 of second-degree attempted burglary, according to state records. He was released in October 2021.
Before that, he served slightly more than four years at Greene Correctional Facility after being convicted in 2010 of second-degree assault in Livingston County.
Those with information may call Crime Stoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161. They may also submit an anonymous tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=340-.
Tips can also be submitted to city police at (585) 345-6350; the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370; or by clicking the “Submit a tip” button at www.bataviapolice.org.