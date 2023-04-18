Railroad companies hope to have railroad crossing improvements made at a few different sites, including one on Route 5 in Mumford (town of Wheatland) and in Le Roy, before Memorial Day.
Village of Caledonia Water and Street Superintendent Chris Buckley said railroad companies are making these improvements in conjunction with the state Department of Transportation (DOT).
“There’s six railroad crossings that they’re doing. I think they’re removing all the old ties and replacing them with new ties and new rail and blacktopping,” Buckley said.
Part of Route 5 in Wheatland (the hamlet of Mumford) is scheduled to be closed Thursday so the five-day project can start. The goal is to finish it in five days.
“They have to close the road. There’s no other way to do it,” he said.
According to the schedule, It Route 36 in Mumford was closed Thursday for railroad crossing work. According to the schedule, it was expected to be open Wednesday.
On April 27, work is due to start at a crossing on Route 36 (Taylor Caledonia Road) headed toward York, Buckley said.
The Route 36 Gregsville-Leicester Road crossing is scheduled to start May 4 and finish May 10. In Le Roy, the Lake Street (Route 19) crossing project would start May 11 and end May 17. Also on Route 19, Pearl Creek, work at a railroad crossing is scheduled to start May 18 and the road would reopen May 24.
“They’re trying to get this whole project done before Memorial Day. That’s the goal,” Buckley said.