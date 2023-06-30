LE ROY — The Genesee County Highway Department is gearing up for an extensive culvert replacement project on South Street in the village.
Work will begin next week, necessitating the temporary closure of the road from July 5 to Sept. 1, Genesee County officials said in a news release.
Detours will be clearly marked to ensure traffic flow. They will use Route 5, along with Asbury and Harris roads.
The initial focus will be relocating the water main to allow for a seamless replacement of the culvert, officials said. The contracted team of Lu Engineers and L.C. Whitford, will start construction on the west side of the culvert simultaneously.
Their first task will involve building a temporary walkway to ensure continued access to the trail leading to Hartwood Park.
After several weeks of preparation, precast pieces can be delivered to the site.
One of the key highlights of this project is the implementation of a state-of-the-art precast concrete box culvert, officials said.
“This modern solution promises enhanced durability and longevity, ensuring the safety and convenience of the community for years to come,” they said. The project is entirely state-funded.