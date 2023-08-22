BATAVIA — Rochester Regional Health’s Batavia Medical Campus on Route 98 will not open to patients next Monday as planned. “RRH was waiting for a final letter from New York State signing off on the project, but that letter has not yet arrived,” Cristina Rodrigues Umbrino, communications specialist said this afternoon. “A new opening date has not been determined, but will likely be sometime in mid-September.”
Umbrino said she will contact the media with more information when Rochester Regional has a final date for the opening of the new building.
Rochester Regional said last week that the anticipated opening date would be next Monday. On Friday, the health system held a ribbon-cutting for staff at the $45 million facility. The building, measuring 95,000 square feet, is a major investment in rural health care, the health system said.