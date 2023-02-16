BUFFALO — Parishioners in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day this year, but with a catch.
St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year — which is also during the Lenten Season, which instructs Roman Catholics to abstain from eating meat on Fridays through Easter.
Bishop Michael W. Fisher has granted a commutation of the rule for St. Patrick’s Day, recognizing its spiritual and cultural significance. But those who do eat meat are asked to pick another day to abstain before March 24.
St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17 this year.