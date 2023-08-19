ROCHESTER — The Regional Transit Service is looking to improve its transit services in Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.
Building on the success of updated transit services in Monroe County and the City of Rochester, the service is expanding its focus to rural areas to complete region-wide transit improvements. The project will examine the service needs in each of the counties, in order to identify opportunities for on-demand, technology-driven, point-to-point transit services.
RTS wants to make it easier for customers to get around rural areas, and on-demand transit could be a promising solution, officials said in a news release. On-demand transit is a ride-sharing mobility option in which ADA-accessible vehicles provide service within specific geographic areas.
Customers can request rides by calling, using an app, or a website.
Public input is critical to the success of the study, officials said.
Residents, business representatives, and other community members are encouraged to visit tinyurl.com/rts-on-demand-transit-study through Sept. 11 to fill out the survey.
Visit www.myRTS.com for more information.