OSWEGO — The Daily News and its sister publication the Livingston County News have been purchased by the Sample News Group.
The Sample News Group is parent company of Oswego County Media Group. It also publishes The Palladium-Times, The Valley News, The Oswego County Advertiser, and online at OswegoCountyNewsNow.com,
The company purchased four publications in total from Johnson Newspaper Corporation, based in Watertown. The deal also includes the Oswego County News, and the Oswego Shopper.
The announcement was made Wednesday jointly by owner George “Scoop” Sample of Sample News Group, and Alec Johnson, President of JNC.
“We are thrilled to be adding these publications to our Sample News Group family,” Sample said. “These news operations have been successfully run by the Johnson family and we look forward to continuing to serve these revitalized regions of Western and Central New York.”
“We are proud to be passing on the stewardship of these community newspapers to Sample News Group, as we continue to publish daily and weekly newspapers,” Johnson said. “Sample, like Johnson Newspaper Corp., is a company with its family name attached. Scoop has proven to us that he has the commitment and ability to ensure the continued success of these community newspapers.
“The Johnson family is proud to have contributed to the growth and success of these papers over the past several years,” Johnson continued. “The commitment to local journalism, by people who live and report within the communities where these papers circulate, will continue.”
Brian Nalepa, Regional Vice President of Sample News Group, will oversee operations and met with staff Wednesday at the office, along with Publisher Sharon Lynett of the Oswego County Media Group.
“Our commitment is to continue to provide the high-quality journalism and community engagement the Johnson family has fostered over the years,” Nalepa said. “This region has a lot of great things going on and we look forward to being even a bigger part of it.”
Sample News Group currently operates three properties and a printing plant in Oswego under the leadership of Publisher Sharon Lynett. Lynett will be integrating the Oswego County News and Oswego Shopper into her existing operation in early April.
Sample News Group officially takes ownership of the newspapers on May 1.
Sample News Group is a privately held publishing company based in Huntingdon, Pa., with 17 daily newspapers and more than 35 weeklies and specialty magazines.
The company owns and operates 30 local websites and six centralized production facilities, in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, and New Hampshire. For more information, visit samplenewsgroup.com.
The Daily News has nearly 150 years providing news and journalism to the community.
The Daily News was founded in 1878 by Malcolm D. Mix, his brother Samuel Mix, and W.H. Brandish. The first edition was four pages long and cost one cent.
Gerrit S. Griswold and Andrew J. McWain purchased The Daily News in 1881 for $2,750. McWain served as editor, and Griswold, a prominent member of the community and charter member of The Associated Press, served as publisher until 1938.
Johnson Newspaper Corp. acquired the Daily News in 1981.
The JNC also founded The Livingston County News in 1989.
At the time, starting a print newspaper was a bold move. In the late 1980s and into the early 1990s, newspapers were faced with skyrocketing newsprint costs — a familiar concept today. However, a marketing study found that Livingston County residents wanted more local news and the Johnson Newspaper Corp. obliged.
The staff worked diligently in the initial years to build circulation and recognition, and by the mid-1990s the paper began to take off, at one point doubling circulation in less than a year.
The Daily News has called several locations home in the city of Batavia. The paper moved to its present office at 438 East Main St. on Oct. 1, 2020, after spending the previous 46 years in the industrial park on Pearl Street.
The paper made its online debut in 2008. Staff maintains a frequently updated website and a Facebook page that shares stories of interest to residents of the GLOW region and allows readers to interact with the paper and each other.
The success of The Daily News is attributed to a desire to feed the community’s demand for news by providing information and quality journalism from journalists who are familiar with the community. While each day’s edition brings new stories, the format established 142 years ago remains — bring the Genesee County area all the news in which it is interested — or needs — in one attractive package.