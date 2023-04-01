UPDATE, 3:!5 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning fro Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties until 3:45 p.m.
The warning also includes southwestern Wayne, southeastern Cattaraugus, Allegany, and southern Monroe counties.
An additional warning includes eastern Cattaraugus and eastern Erie counties.
At 3:20 p.m, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakfield, or 7 miles north of Batavia, moving east at 55 mph.
Weather Service radar indicated the storm contained 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to trees and power lines.
Locations impacted include Clarence, Batavia, Olean, East Aurora, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Darien Lakes State Park, Letchworth State Park, Elma and Marilla.
At 2:50 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Medina to near Houghton to Marshburg, moving east at 70 mph. The storms contained 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail, according to Weather Service radar.
Locations affected include Rochester, Chili, Batavia, Olean, Geneva, Canandaigua, Geneseo, East Rochester, Fairport and Dansville.
This includes Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 12, Interstate 90 between exits 42 and 48, and Interstate 86 between exits 24 and 33.
Original story:
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, also includes Monroe, Niagara, Erie, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties.
A wind advisory also remains in effect until 7 tonight for the GLOW counties. The advisory also includes Monroe, Erie, Niagara, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are forecast with gusts up to 50 mph.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A deep storm system passing by to the north today will push a pair of cold fronts across the region through tonight. The first of these will generate gusty showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, including the threat for severe weather in the form of damaging straight line winds, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
It will also be windy today with wind gusts reaching 40 to 50 mph in many areas. The second front will move through this evening, with some rain showers ending as snow showers.
High pressure will then guarantee fair but chilly weather for the second half of the weekend.
The best chance for any severe weather today appears to be over the Southern Tier, the forecast discussion said. The Storm Prediction Center has kept the bulk of NWS’ Buffalo office forecast area in a slight risk area for severe storms.
The primary concern with the storms will be damaging straight line winds with the timing of the strongest convection likely between 2 and 5 p.m.
Here are some estimates for some locations, generally based of the HRRR, which has been fairly for the past several
hourly updates:
n Buffalo ~300-400 PM
n Warsaw ~330-430 PM
n Rochester ~400-500 PM
Storms should be weakening after 5 p.m. as they continue moving east into the Eastern Lake Ontario region, the forecast discussion said.
A final cold front will then quickly follow during the first half of this evening. This feature will support additional showers, but the lack of instability at this point should preclude the risk for additional thunderstorms, the forecast discussion said.
Strong cold advection in the wake of this last front will prompt the leftover showers to end in the form or snow/flurries. Temperatures will tumble into the low to mid 20s across the western counties and into the teens across the Eastern Lake Ontario region, the weather Service said.