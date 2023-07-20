The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. Friday for 29 counties in western and central New York.
In Western New York, the watch includes Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The watch also includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Monroe, Niagara, Ontario, and Wayne counties.
A broken line of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to cross Western New York and the Genesee Valley this evening. Damaging winds are the primary risk, with large hail also possible, the Weather Service said.
The line of thunderstorms will likely move through between 7 p.m. and midnight tonight. Thunderstorms may also produce brief heavy downpours, with minor flooding possible in poor drainage areas, according to the Weather Service.
It appears the strongest storms will last no more than an hour or two as this moves through this evening, but there is a risk of damaging winds over portions of western New York this evening. Effective shear over 40 knots could also support isolated supercells nearby or within the line, so there is a risk of large hail as well, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this afternoon.
The main area of storms will exit our area across central New York shortly after midnight, however mesoscale guidance suggests the risk for more storms to develop along a secondary boundary which will move into the region during the early morning hours. By this time, less instability with a lower (but non-zero) severe weather risk, the forecast discussion said.
Any storms could produce heavy downpours, the Weather Service said, but climatologically this is not unusual for July.
Mid-level flow will support ample storm motion to mitigate flood risk. The main issue, according to the Weather Service, will be if repeated storms lay out across the same areas. That risk is looking pretty minimal at this time, the forecast discussion said.
Other counties in the watch include Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates counties.