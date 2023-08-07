The National Weather Service is warning that strong, potentially severe, thunderstorms are possible this after.
Sunshine this morning has allowed the region’s humid airmass to become much more unstable and this will set the stage for strong to potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Thunderstorms will develop over northwest Pennsylvania late this morning and during the midday, then they are forecast to move northeast across parts of the western Southern Tier after noon.
Some of these storms could produce strong gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall, with possible localized flash flooding, the Weather Service said.
The highest threat time from these storms over Wyoming county and the Niagara Frontier, including the Buffalo metropolitan area, will come between 1 and 5 p.m.
The greatest threat from these storms will be damaging straight line winds and slow moving tropical downpours, the Weather Service said.
High temperatures for the four-county GLOW region are forecast for the low 80s with an 80% chance of precipitation. Rainfall amounts are generally expected to be a quarter-inch or less, but could be higher in areas that see thunderstorms, according to Weather Service forecasts.
Showers and storms will continue to be possible tonight but will fade in coverage. As the low slowly churns east across the
Lower Lakes showers will then fill back in across western New York late under west-northwest cyclonic flow heading into Tuesday. Otherwise, a muggy night is expected with lows in the 60s, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion this morning.
Showers and embedded thunder will continue Tuesday, though the severe threat looks very low, the forecast discussion said.
Daytime heating Tuesday will be greatly limited due to expected overcast and showers.
Showers will gradually wind down from west to east late Tuesday into Tuesday evening in wake of the cold frontal passage. With the surface low exiting through the Saint Lawrence Valley, wrap around moisture may keep some showers lingering across the eastern Lake Ontario region for much of Tuesday night, the forecast discussion said.
High pressure will then take control and should result in a rain free day Wednesday.