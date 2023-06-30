BATAVIA — Area residents are being warned about telephone scammers posing as Genesee County sheriff’s deputies.
People have reported receiving phone calls from a person identifying themselves a sergeant with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller then advises the person there’s an active warrant for their arrest.
During the ensuing conversation, the caller requests money be sent in order to resolve the warrant.
Although the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office may on occasion contact people to advise them about a warrant, it will never request money be sent anywhere to resolve the issue, investigators said.
People are advised to be aware of the situation, and not to send money, gift cards, or electronic payments — or render any other kind of payment — involving such a phone call.
People who receive such phone calls, or who don’t believe there’s a warrant against them, are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (585) 343-5000 to verify.
Those with active warrants are advised to visit the Sheriff’s Office.