Showers and thunderstorms tonight could produce heavy rain across the GLOW region, according to the National Weather Service.
The greatest risk for this will be over the Niagara Frontier after midnight. While basin average rainfall over the Niagara Frontier will average one-half inch, localized amounts well in excess of 1 inch will be possible, the Weather Service said.
Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, Wyoming, Niagara, Monroe, Ontario, northern and southern Erie, and northern Cayuga counties were all included in a hazardous weather outlook issued this morning by the Weather Service.
The threat of severe flooding for the area is marginal through Thursday, the Weather Service said, thought stronger storms could develop Thursday.
Showers and thunderstorms forecast for Thursday and Thursday night will carry the risk of generating locally heavy rain and also strong to damaging straight line wind gusts. Basin average rainfall could exceed a half inch, mainly over the Finger lakes region where localized amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible, the Weather Service said.