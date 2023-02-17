STRYKERSVILLE — Blizzards. Earthquakes. Major floods and power failures.
You can’t always predict a natural disaster. Yet even basic preparations can help in an emergency.
And they do occur locally, as evidenced by the vehicles abandoned roadside and hundreds seeking shelter during the deadly Christmas blizzard.
An upcoming session of a Citizen Preparedness Training course has been set for April 15 at the Strykersville Fire Hall. The public’s invited to attend and learn how to be ready.
“This training is geared towards anyone in the community to help prepare for a variety of emergencies,” said Director Brian Meyers of Wyoming County Fire and Emergency Management. “The goal is to provide basic training of steps someone can take before and during an emergency to support themselves or their families until help arrives. This is important and can be highlighted following the recent snow events when rescuers were unable to respond to emergency calls for extended periods of time.”
The course will teach residents to have the tools and resources to prepare for any kind of disaster, respond accordingly and return as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions.
Topics will include natural and household disasters, and how to build a home preparedness plan and kit, Meyers said. Participants will likewise learn how to stock up on emergency supplies.
The preparedness courses have been conducted periodically over the past decade in the GLOW region. They’ve proven popular and often attract significant attendance.
The course was last conducted in 2019 in Wyoming County and had a turnout of about 80 people.
If registration is more than 50 participants for the April session, free preparedness kits will be provided to each household, Meyers said. The kits come in a large backpack filled out with first aid items, gloves, goggles, a flashlight and similar items handy in an emergency.
The course is sponsored by the governor’s office along with Wyoming County Emergency Services and the Strykersville Fire Company. It will start at 9 a.m. at the fire hall at 594 Minkel Rd.
Preregistration is required. Check www.prepare.ny.gov to register or for more information.