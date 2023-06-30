BATAVIA — The South Lyon Steet bridge is open after being closed since September 2021 so the bridge could be replaced.
The bridge was closed in September 2021 due to structural deficiencies that required its replacement. The previous bridge, a modernized version of a “Bailey Bridge” installed nearly four decades ago, did not meet the minimum 3-ton load requirement for safe vehicle passage, as revealed by a New York State Department of Transportation inspection.
The project involved the construction of a new steel truss bridge that adheres to current structural standards, providing improved safety, a longer service life, and reduced maintenance costs. Enhancements include two 11-foot lanes, 2-foot shoulders, and a 5-foot sidewalk on the east side.
Additionally, the alignment of South Lyon Street was adjusted to enhance the intersection with South Main Street, ensuring smooth traffic flow.
“The bridge is designed to last at least 75 years, but (we) expect it might last longer with galvanized steel,” said Genesee County Highway Superintendent Tim Hens. “There shouldn’t be any major maintenance required aside from washing the bridge deck every spring to get rid of salt residue.”