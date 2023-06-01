ALBANY — State residents are reminded to be aware of harmful algal blooms, state Department of Environmental Conservation officials said in a news release.
The notification season for the blooms — also known as “HABs” — is underway. With resources such as the online HABs map and reporting system, New York is a national leader in supporting initiatives to swiftly and effectively respond to HABs statewide.
“We encourage New Yorkers to be on the lookout for HABs and report any sightings to the DEC,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos. “DEC and DOH experts will continue to work closely with local partners to investigate HABs, make significant investments to prevent excess nutrients and other contaminants from affecting water quality, and monitor potential threats to the health or recreational use of waterbodies.”
“As we enter the warmer months, New Yorkers should be aware that the primary exposure to harmful algae blooms is through recreational contact. New York State beaches close swim areas when any suspicious blooms are sighted and New York State public drinking water supplies have effective protocols and treatment for HABs and toxins,” added state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “It’s easy to avoid risks by staying away from any discolored waters, blooms and scums and recreating in areas where the water is clear. People should always rinse off if they have had contact with a bloom and immediately seek veterinarian care if noticing any symptoms in your pets if they consumed bloom material or had contact with blooms.”
The NYHABS reporting system allows the public and trained citizens to send reports of HABs to the DEC electronically via a simple, user- and mobile phone-friendly form. The reports, once evaluated by DEC and DOH, are posted to the NYHABS page.
The system features an interactive map of current and archived bloom locations to help keep New Yorkers informed.
HABs have been monitored closely statewide since 2012.
When it comes to HABs, the DEC encourages New Yorkers to “Know It, Avoid It, Report It.”
HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration.
People, pets, and livestock should avoid contact with water that is discolored or has algal scums on the surface, the DEC said. If members of the public suspect a HAB, report it through the NYHABs online reporting form available on DEC’s website.
Symptoms or health concerns related to HABs should be reported to DOH at harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov.
For more information about HABs, including bloom notifications, which are updated daily through fall, visit DEC’s Harmful Algal Blooms web page. The HABs Program Guide, which includes information and links to resources regarding bloom prevention, management, and control, can also be downloaded from the DEC website.