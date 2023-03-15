State brush burning ban starts March 16

ALBANY — The annual statewide ban on residential brush burning begins Thursday.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has enforced the annual brush burning ban to prevent wildfires and protect communities during heightened wildfire conditions. This year’s ban lasts through May 14.
“This winter was warmer and drier than most, but regardless of the winter weather, we are always at a greater risk of wildfires in the spring,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos in a news release. “This ban helps protect our communities, natural resources, and the rangers and other firefighters who extinguish the fires. We’re encouraging all New Yorkers to think about safety first, before starting a potentially dangerous fire.”
Even though some areas of the state remain blanketed in snow, warming temperatures can quickly cause wildfire conditions to arise, DEC officials said.
Open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in statewide. When temperatures warm and the past fall’s debris and leaves dry out, wildfires can start and spread easily, further fueled by winds and a lack of green vegetation.
DEC Forest Rangers extinguish dozens of wildfires that burn hundreds of acres annually. Area fire departments also spend much time responding to fires.
The DEC will post the Fire Danger Map for the 2023 fire season on its website once there is a moderate risk anywhere statewide.
New York first enacted strict restrictions on open burning in 2009 to help prevent wildfires and reduce air pollution. The regulations allow residential brush fires in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents during most of the year, but prohibit such burning in spring.
Backyard fire pits and campfires less than 3 feet tall and 4 feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires. Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned.
People are advised to never leave fires unattended and must extinguish them. Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited year-round statewide.
Forest Rangers, DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers, and local authorities enforce the burn ban. Violators are subject to criminal and civil enforcement actions, with a minimum fine of $500 for a first offense.
For search and rescue, reporting a wildfire or illegal activity on state lands and easements, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264).
To report environmental law violations, call 1-844-DEC-ECOs (1-844-332-3267).