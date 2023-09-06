ALBANY — Changes enhancing the ability to remove drivers who engage in risky behavior from New York roadways have been proposed by the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
The changes would make it more difficult for persistent violators to get back their driving privilege back, DMV officials said in a news release. They said they’re in response to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State proposal to take high-risk drivers off the road.
The regulatory amendments represent a multi-pronged approach to address dangerous driving behavior that puts everyone at risk, the officials said.
“The message is simple: If your actions behind the wheel put others in danger, you don’t belong in the driver’s seat,” said Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder of the DMV. “That’s why we are proposing significant and aggressive actions to protect other drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists, pedestrians and children. Everyone deserves to feel safe regardless of how they choose to commute or enjoy our roads.”
The proposed changes will:
n Increase the number of points associated with dangerous driving.
The long-established Driver Violation Point System gives the New York State DMV a way to identify and take action against high-risk drivers. The DMV assigns points for certain traffic violations.
The DMV is proposing to add point values to violations that currently have none. Violations include alcohol- or drug-related convictions, driving without a license, and any violation involving speeding in a work zone, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, or striking a bridge.
The DMV has also proposed to increase the point value for certain violations such as passing a stopped school bus.
n Decrease the threshold at which dangerous drivers are disqualified from holding a license.
If a licensed driver currently accumulates 11 points in an 18-month period, their driver license may be suspended. The DMV is proposing to amend that regulation to keep more habitual offends from driving.
The proposed amendment would increase the time frame that administrative action can be taken against a persistent violator from 18 months to 24 months.
The DMV is also proposing changes to the point system used to evaluate requests for re-licensure after drivers have been convicted of multiple reckless driving and similar violations. The changes would make it more difficult for drivers with many convictions to regain their driving privileges.
During that evaluation process, DMV is also propping a change that will allow the agency to consider an applicant’s driving history going back four years from the date they applied for re-licensure. DMV previously looked at a driver’s record going back three years.
n Lower the bar for permanent license forfeiture for reckless drivers who continue to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The DMV is proposing to reduce the number of alcohol or drug-related driving convictions or incidents that would result in a permanent denial of a driver license application.
Currently, where regulations stipulate that an application for re-licensure be denied if a driver has five or more alcohol or drug-related driving convictions, the DMV is proposing to lower that number to four or more alcohol or drug-related convictions.
The DMV is also proposing to change regulations to allow for permanent license revocation after three alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions plus one or more other serious driving offense.
Other proposed changes will empower the DMV to deny an application for re-licensure for two years if the applicant has three alcohol- or drug-related driving convictions and no serious driving offense. Other applicants who meet the same criteria but have a current license revocation for an alcohol or drug-related conviction will face a five-year revocation.
All proposed changes can be reviewed in the New York State Register and will be open for comment for 60 days.