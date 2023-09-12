MOUNT MORRIS — The state commissioner of Addiction Services and Supports will conduct a town hall meeting Wednesday evening in the village.
Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham will be available to answer questions and meet with the public. The session is set for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Livingston County Department of Social Services located at 1 Murray Hill Drive.
The Town Hall will focus on prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery services that address substance use disorder. Attendees can ask Commissioner Cunningham questions and provide commentary related to existing services; barriers to accessing care; gaps in programming; innovative approaches to meeting needs; and other pressing priorities and concerns.
“Commissioner Cunningham’s visit highlights her concern for rural areas of New York State and her desire to learn how our communities are affected by substance use disorders,” said Kristen Fisher, Livingston County’s Director of Community Services, in a news release. “I hope that community members whose lives have been touched by substance use disorders will take advantage of this opportunity to meet the commissioner and share any concerns and best hopes for the future of recovery in Livingston County.”
The event, which is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP via email to Diana Morano at diana.morano@oasas.ny.gov no later than today.
Learn more about the various programs and initiatives being implemented to combat substance use disorder by visiting the Office of Addiction Services and Supports’ website.