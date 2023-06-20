NEW YORK — The state’s Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming June 27 primary election and early voting.
The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot or in person at their polling place.
Voters that experience problems can report issues to OAG by calling the hotline at (866) 390-2992 or submitting complaints online.
The state Office of the Attorney General has also created a guide addressing frequently asked questions to assist voters.
The telephone hotline will be open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Sunday and from June 27 to 29.
All registered voters have the right to accessible elections.
Polls are required to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, and if voters are in line before closing, they must be allowed to vote.
Hotline calls and online complaints or requests for election-related assistance are processed by OAG attorneys and staff.