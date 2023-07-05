ALBANY — The maximum age to apply to become a New York State Police trooper has been raised to 34 years old.
Gov. Kathy Hochul approved the request Friday. The previous maximum age had been 29 years old
“This change will allow us to recruit the most diverse and skilled group of candidates possible,” said Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli in a news release. “There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible.
“These are individuals that have a wealth of knowledge and experience to bring to the job,” he continued. “The New York State Police has a proud tradition of excellence. By raising the age, we are ensuring that we have the best and most qualified candidates possible to carry on that legacy, and serve and protect the people of New York.”
Applicants must be U.S. citizens with at least a high school diploma or the equivalent.
Candidates can learn about becoming a trooper and sign up to take the exam at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.