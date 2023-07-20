New York State Police in Painted Post at asking for the public’s help in identifying three people in connection with the discovery of a credit card skimming device at Walmart in the town of Erwin, Steuben County.
The devices are used to steal credit and debit card information.
The individuals are also suspected of conducting numerous similar incidents throughout the Southern Tier and Central New York areas, troopers said.
At the Erwin Walmart, store employees discovered the device and immediately removed it, troopers said in a news release.
The skimming device had been manufactured to fit over the existing credit card scanner. It was equipped with a similar keypad and markings and was used to steal account information from unsuspecting customers, troopers said.
The investigation determined that three subjects had entered the establishment on the morning of July 3, 2023, and secretly installed the device. The investigation further revealed that these same individuals are suspected of conducting at least seven other similar incidents throughout the Southern Tier and Central New York areas, troopers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police SP Painted Post at (607) 962-3282.
Card skimmers have also been found at Walmart stores in Geneva and Canandaigua, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
A skimmer was found at Walmart on State Highway 12 in the town of Norwich, Chenango County on July 8, troopers said.
Police agencies have also reported that skimmers were found in stores in Auburn, East Syracuse, Camillus, Fulton/Granby and Oswego. The Post-Standard confirmed July 10 that skimming devices were installed at Walmart stores in Central Square and Cortland.
Walmart – which has 98 stores in New York state, has refused to identify the stores where skimmers have been found.
Shoppers are reminded to check for inconsistencies with the equipment before swiping their cards. Signs may include loose-fitting covers, misaligned card readers, or an oversized appearance.
According to the FBI, skimming happens when a device is illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals or gas pumps to capture and record someone’s credit or debt card information. Criminals can use the data to make fake credit and debit cards and steal money from their victims. Skimming costs financial institutions and consumers an estimated $1 billion annually.
“So the skimmers and related technology can be hard to spot,” said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesman for the state police. “We try to help people with how to avoid them. One of the things we tell them is just be vigilant.”
Look for anything obvious such as something crooked, scratched or otherwise damaged. Also consider using credit and debit cards with chip technology. It’s harder for thieves to steal your information from a chip than an older magnetic strip.
Skimmers at gas pumps are typically attached to the internal wiring of the machine and aren’t readily visible. One of the most obvious signs of trouble is a broken security tape, Keller said. It’s also a good idea to choose a pump closer to the store and in direct view because they are less likely to be targeted.
ATM skimmers generally fit over the actual card reader and include a camera somewhere to record a person’s PIN. Sometimes keypad overlays are used instead of cameras to capture PINs, according to the FBI’s website.