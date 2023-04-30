Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.