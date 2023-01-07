NIAGARA FALLS — Two area lawmakers are urging hearings in the aftermath of the deadly blizzard that left 44 people dead over the Christmas holiday.
State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Sen. Patrick Gallivan sent a letter Thursday to the chairs of two senate committees. They included the Transportation, Investigations and Government Operations committee, along with Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs.
“While we recognize the historic nature of the storm, and appreciate the hard work and efforts put forward by first responders, local officials, public works employees, and good samaritans, it is clear that we must learn the tough lessons gleaned from this event,” Ortt and Gallivan said in the letter. “A legislative hearing is a responsible way to understand the successes and shortcomings of the state and local effort, and ensure we are prepared to adequately respond to any future events in the Western New York region or across the state.”
The storm hit the Western New York region on Dec. 23, with a vast majority of its snow falling within the first 30 to 36 hours. Strong winds and brutally cold temperatures created highly-dangerous conditions for anybody outside or in a vehicle.
Too many residents were still grappling with the crippling consequences more than a week later, with the city of Buffalo and surrounding areas being particularly slow to reopen, and more than 1,000 calls to the City’s emergency system going unanswered, Ortt and Gallivan said.
They said a public hearing would give the Legislature the ability to gather comprehensive testimony to determine where the state’s response to the storm was successful, where the response had shortcomings, and what action can be taken to ensure the state is better prepared to ensure the safety of New Yorkers in the future.
“The Blizzard of 22 was truly historic, but we know it will not be the last snowstorm to hit our region,” Gallivan, R-Elma said in a news release. “It is the role of government at all levels to respond to these emergency situations and to do everything possible to keep residents safe. We appreciate the heroic work of first responders, road crews, utility workers and others who provided critical services during and after the storm. It is also important to review procedures and operations to determine how to improve our response in the future.”
“It’s important for the public to know when events such as this tragic blizzard happen, their public offices are willing to find ways to improve,” Ortt, R-North Tonawanda said. “We owe it to the people of Western New York to make safety a priority and to ensure our community is ready to respond to future emergency events.”
Ortt represents the 62nd State Senate District that includes Orleans County. It was among the areas hard-hit by the blizzard.
Gallivan’s district included Wyoming County until this past Sunday — due to redistricting, he now represents portions of Erie County.
Travel was banned for several days in Genesee and Orleans counties as abandoned cars jammed highways in whiteout conditions. Wyoming County also received snow and winds, although less severe.