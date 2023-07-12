NEW YORK — A consumer alert is warning against price gouging of essential goods in the aftermath Sunday’s flash flooding.
The floods caused significant damages in the Hudson and Finger Lakes regions.
New York’s price gouging statute prevents businesses from taking advantage of consumers by selling essential goods or services at an excessively higher price during market disruptions or emergencies. Residents who see higher prices on essential goods like water, batteries, or generators may report such issues by filing a complaint online with the state Attorney General’s Office or calling 1 (800) 771-7755.