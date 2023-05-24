BATAVIA — A community health survey has identified future health priorities for Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
The survey was conducted by the Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming County Health Departments, in collaboration with Rochester Regional Health at United Memorial Medical Center; Orleans Community Health; and the Wyoming County Community Health System.
Every three years, health departments, area hospitals and community partners work to complete a comprehensive assessment about the community’s current health status and needs. The process includes collecting data and community feedback.
Much of the data looks beyond the traditional medical definition of health to examine social factors such as housing, income, employment, education, and access to healthy food.
“With the help from the public and our community partners, we were able to collect a total of 2,094 survey responses between March and June 2022,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments in a news release. “The Community Health Assessment compares the data trends in the GOW region and guides the selection of priority areas for the Community Health Improvement plan.”
The Community Health Improvement Plan is an interactive document continuously updated based on the community needs. It is a strategic plan for area health departments, hospitals and community partners to work on over a three-year period.
The 2022-2024 priority areas are:
n Prevent Chronic Disease.
n Prevent initiation of tobacco use.
n Increase cancer screening rates.
n Improve self-management skills for individuals with chronic diseases.
n Promote well-being and prevent mental and substance use disorders.
n Prevent opioid overdose deaths.
n Prevent and address adverse childhood experiences.
“We look forward to collaborating with community partners throughout the GOW region to address these local public health issues and improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Public Health Administrator Laura Paolucci of the Wyoming County Health Department. “By working together to address these priority areas, we can increase access to public health programs and services to meet the needs of our residents.”
To access the 2022-2024 GOW Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan, people are advised to visit their respective health department website.
To provide comments on the GOW Community Health Assessment, complete the feedback form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CHA2022Feedback.