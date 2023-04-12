ALBANY – The State University of New York will no longer require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attended classes beginning with the system’s summer session.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be strongly encouraged for students, along with other viruses including influenza and mpox. Faculty and staff will also be encouraged to stay up to date on vaccinations, SUNY officials said Tuesday in announcing the change.
The changes, which coincide with next month’s official end of the national public health emergency, will be in affect for all 64 SUNY campuses.
“The safety of SUNY’s students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us,” SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said in a news release.
The decision came at the recommendation of SUNY’s Public Health Expert Advisory Committee, which is comprised of physicians and experts in infectious disease, public health, and neuroscience. The group was convened earlier this year to collect and review data on vaccinations, and trends in infection rates from newer variants. SUNY also worked with state health officials in the decision.
The vast majority of SUNY students are New Yorkers. About 77.5 percent of 18–25-year-olds and 79.8 percent of 26–34-year-olds across the state have completed their primary series vaccination. In addition, rates of infection continue to decline across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SUNY will continuously examine COVID-19 data and update its policy as needed based on local conditions or in response to requirements imposed by federal, state, or local authorities. Campuses will also continue to monitor local conditions carefully and make changes as appropriate, SUNY officials said.