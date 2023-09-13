Teen of the Week debuts this month

The Daily News of Batavia and the Livingston County News, in conjunction with a sponsor, will showcase 58 exceptional seniors in the GLOW region this school year as part of a new Teen of the Week initiative.
The highlighted students will be conscientious, hard-working and self-motivated individuals who continue to better their communities. These students exceed expectations and are enthusiastic learners.
Teen of the Week, featuring both a female and male student, will appear Wednesdays in The Daily News and Thursdays in the Livingston County News, from the third week of September through the first week of May 2024.
“The accomplishments of our youth are at times overlooked in headlines for the politician that barks the loudest or the celebrity making a ruckus,” said Brian Nalepa, regional vice president for Sample News Group, which owns the newspapers. “This program isn’t just about academic or athletics achievement. We want to acknowledge students with exceptional leadership skills, those that have overcome adversity, those maintaining a school and work balance and those who give back to our community by volunteering and supporting philanthropy efforts.”
Students will be highlighted in a feature story and their photo in the newspapers and a short video that will debut online weekly at thedailynewsonline.com and thelcn.com.
At the end of the school year one female student and one male student will be named Teen of the Year. Those students will each receive a $2,500 scholarship.
“This program is long overdue, and we are proud to be supporting this initiative,” said Nalepa.