Representatives for Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-Canandaigua, are scheduled to be available Wednesday in Geneseo.
The mobile office hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Livingston County Government Center, 6 Court St. The representatives will be in Room 303A.
During these mobile office hours, constituents can connect one-on-one with expert caseworkers from Tenney’s office to resolve issues with federal agencies, including the Veterans Administration, Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service, or Passport Agency.
Office hours are planned later in the month in Penn Yan and Geneva.
Those interested in attending any of these mobile office hours, are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance by calling (315) 236-7088. Constituents are also welcome to drop in at any time.
Scheduling an appointment in advance will often provide a more expedited casework experience, the congresswoman’s office said in a news release.
Additional office hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 at the Town of Benton Town Hall, 1000 NY-14A, Penn Yan, Yates County; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 29 at the Village of Newark Office Building, 100 East Miller St., Newark, Wayne County.
Tenney also maintains three full-time offices in Lockport, Victor, and Oswego, with regular satellite hours in Watertown every Tuesday and Thursday. The Lockport (716-514-5130), Victor (585-869-2060), and Oswego (315-236-7088) offices are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additional information on each office and the office’s casework services can be found at tenney.house.gov.
Tenney is the congressional representative for the new 24th district, which includes all of Genesee, Livingston and Wyoming counties, and part of Orleans County. The district stretches from western New York to western Jefferson County.