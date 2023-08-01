BATAVIA — On Thursday, the city says, Fairmont Avenue, Hart Street and Norris Avenue (between State and Bank streets) will be paved. This project is expected to take place until 5 p.m. Residents and businesses are asked not to park on the street during this time.
This is weather-dependent work and will be scheduled for the next business day if necessary, the city said. Contact the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the streets supervisor or the superintendent at 585-345-6400 opt. 1 if you have any questions.