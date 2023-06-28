BATAVIA — From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, resurfacing operations will occur on certain roads, the town says. Drivers should expect delays and short-term closures.
All through traffic should seek alternative routes.
Residents on the following roads will be permitted access to their property, but may experience delays: Read Road, from Route 5 to the Pembroke town line; School Street (the entire road); East Avenue; Stegman Road, from Route 5 to Miller Road; Mill Road; Kelsey Road, from Pratt to Galloway Road; Lehigh Road; Dorman Road, from Creek Road to the Alexander town line; East Road, from Creek Road to Putnam Road; Shepard Road, from Putnam Road to Batavia/Bethany Townline Road; State Street Road, from the city line to Saile Drive.
Anyone with questions concerning this work may contact the town Highway Department at (585) 343-1729 Ext. 218.