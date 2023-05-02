BATAVIA — The repaving project at the Save A Lot parking lot downtown has been postponed due to bad weather, city officials said.
The work will now start Friday with the new schedule including:
n Friday — The overnight parking (tenant) area closed for paving operation.
n Monday — The overnight parking (tenant) area will be closed for striping,
n Tuesday — Paving is slated for the west side of entire lot.
n Wednesday, May 10 — Paving is slated for the east side of entire lot.
Vehicles using permitted parking are asked to temporarily use the City lot off of School Street or any other permitted parking areas in City-owned lots.