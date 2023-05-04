BATAVIA — Planned work by Verizon will cause traffic delays starting next week in the city.
The delays will take place on Route 5 between Bank Street and Redfield Parkway, city officials said in a news release.
Verizon will be closing one of the two westbound lanes while work is underway. The delays are expected to take about two weeks.
Route 98 northbound will also be closed for one day when the work reaches that area.
Call the state Department of Transportation at (585) 343-0502 for more information.