The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory that will be in effect until 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 11.
A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday for Livingston County.
Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty issued the advisory about 4 p.m. for all of Livingston County due to snow-covered roads. Dougherty made a special request for traffic to slow speeds on Interstate 390.
A travel advisory does not mean roads are closed, it means that caution is advised and hazardous conditions could exist; it is the lowest level of advisory by the Sheriff on roadways, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Snow-covered roads in combination with drivers not using caution or not having their vehicles prepared for snow have been causing vehicle crashes, vehicle slide offs and disabled vehicles.
Please slow your vehicles down and travel cautiously. Also, please yield to the plows while they clear and salt roads, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A winter weather advisory began at 1 p.m. today and continues to 9 a.m. Saturday for Livingston, Monroe, Ontario and Wayne counties. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected, the Weather Service said.
Plan on snow-covered slippery road conditions with poor visibility. The hazardous conditions are expected to affect the Friday evening commute with road conditions quickly deteriorating around sunset, the Weather Service said.
The moderate snow will diminish a little in intensity this evening, then give way to more localized lake enhancement overnight south of the lakes, the Weather Service said in a forecast discussion.
Saturday, lake effect snow showers will linger into the morning hours south of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie with spotty minor additional accumulations, especially from near Rochester into the western Finger Lakes where another 1 to 2 inches may fall. The snow showers will gradually diminish through the day, although a few may linger across the higher terrain south of the Thruway into the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Mainly dry weather will return later Saturday and last through most of Sunday as high pressure builds into the region, the forecast discussion said.
Types of Livingston County travel advisories
Livingston County issues four different types of emergency travel advisories. The levels and restrictions are:
(1) Travel Advisory; caution is advised since hazardous conditions could be encountered.
(2) No Unnecessary Travel; hazardous driving conditions exist and no unnecessary travel is recommended. This restriction is not mandatory and is left to the traveling public to decide their comfort zone on the roadways, however, if it is essential to travel, do so with caution in considering the changing weather conditions.
(3) Roads Closed Except for Essential Travel; travel is limited for medical personnel, fire, law enforcement, emergency services and personnel essential to the emergency and those on their way to and from performing essential acts associated with the preservation of life and/or property.
(4) Roads Closed Except for Emergency Travel; extremely hazardous driving conditions exist with threatening life and/or property. Travel is limited to emergency vehicles or vehicles on their way to and from performing emergency acts associated with the preservation of life and/or property.