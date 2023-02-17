BUFFALO — The U.S. Marshals Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted sex offender.
Christopher Luke, 42, failed to report Dec. 28 to a residential recovery program in Lake Charles, La., agents said.
He’s believed to have friends and family in Buffalo. Agents believe he’s returned to the area.
Luke is 6 feet tall and weighs 280 pounds, agents said. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and has used the aliases “Doe” and “Dank.”
Luke was convicted in 2013 of sexual exploitation of minors — engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.
Those with information are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Office at (716) 225-0591.
— By Matt Surtel