The U.S. federal government will lift the vaccination requirement for foreign nationals to enter the U.S. on May 11, after over 3 years of border restrictions.
Since the national border was reopened to foreign travelers in November of 2021, every U.S. port of entry has required that foreign nationals present proof of COVID-19 vaccination, at least the initial doses. Most countries did away with their vaccine mandates for international travelers in 2022 or later, if they ever established one at all, but the U.S. has held out. Come May 11, that requirement will end.
President Joseph R. Biden announced he would not extend the COVID-19 state of emergency that has been in place since March 2020 past May 11, but his administration did not immediately confirm that would mean an end to the border restrictions when the announcement was made.
In a news release issued Monday, U.S. Congressman Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo issued a press release confirming the end of the state of emergency would also end the border restrictions.
Along the northern border, U.S. citizens have not been asked to present proof of vaccination to enter Canada since Oct. 1, 2022.
“For over three years now there have been barriers to cross-border travel,” Congressman Higgins said. “It has kept families apart and impeded economic recovery. While long overdue, this last lifting of pandemic restrictions is certainly welcome news and critically important as we seek opportunities to encourage a robust cross-border exchange that delivers shared prosperity.”